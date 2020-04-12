How Coldwater had a big Easter celebration while staying at a distance

A giant Easter bunny statue paraded through the streets of Coldwater today for an Easter celebration that got the whole community involved.
It seemed like the whole village of Coldwater had a giant Easter celebration as one. Everyone was outside of their homes, parked in their car, or on the street to see a little bit of Easter magic.
The man behind the magic who made the statue is V.J. Westerheide of Coldwater who wanted to do something special for his community in honor of the healthcare workers, EMS staff, and police officers.
Westerheide says, “It really started with an idea, the sculpture was a second thought I guess you could say, but it just seemed like a great opportunity to do something local in our Coldwater community.”
The giant metal Easter bunny made its rounds through the town and tried to go down every street so people could watch from just outside their own homes. Each street was filled with celebrations and surprises from a distance.