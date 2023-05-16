How diet may impact dementia risk

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Can diet play a role when it comes to your risk of developing dementia?
A recent study found you may be increasing your risk of cognitive decline if more than 20% of your daily calories come from ultra-processed foods. Neurologists say the most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. And while age and genetics are the biggest risk factors for Alzheimer's, doctors stress diet is something you have control over. Eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains can be beneficial for your brain health. They add people who follow the Mediterranean diet generally have a lower risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer's disease. However, focusing on a good diet is just one of the healthy lifestyle choices you can make.
"Exercise, proper sleep, engagement as far as staying mentally active," stated Dr. Charles Bernick, Cleveland Clinic. "And I think it's really that combination that's going to have the most effect rather than each one separately."
Dr. Bernick says the best time to incorporate these healthy habits is today.