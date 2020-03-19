How first responders are protecting themselves during a pandemic

While there are many employees being asked to work from home, that is just not possible for some. Those include first responders. But how are they protecting themselves while still helping the community?
The Lima Fire Department has taken many precautions to keep their crews safe. When entering their building, a temperature is taken of every person. If it exceeds 100.4 degrees, the person can’t enter the building.
They have now required their crews to be equipped with respirator masks, gloves, and long-sleeved shirts, even on basic calls. Crews usually consist of 3-4 people, but they have adjusted to perform the best practice possible.
“What we’re using now is what we’re calling a 'point man'. So we’ll have one guy make entry, make contact with the patient. If it’s deemed that we need more people inside, we’ll send more people inside, but if it’s not, we’re gonna try and have that patient walk out to our vehicle," says Andy Heffner, Deputy Chief of the Lima Fire Department.
To assure the public that there is always a place to go for help, the Lima Police Department has kept their lobby open.
Chief of the Lima Police Department, Kevin Martin expresses, “The members of this community, the people living in this community, working in this community, or even just visiting in this community, have a right to know that if they call the police, we’re gonna show up. But at the same time, we have an obligation to do what we can to try to protect our officers.”
To protect their officers, the Lima Police Department has been emphasizing the use of protective equipment provided to them. That includes goggles and special Pandemic Flu kits, that they keep handy for times like this.