How magnets are spreading hope

A woman in Delphos is trying to go viral in the most wholesome way, all while raising money for a good cause.
“This is all God, and whatever he puts before me, I’m just going to welcome it and hopefully we go viral. It would be fantastic,” says Elizabeth Wurst.
Wurst Founded The Prayer Wheel in September of last year. Once she had the idea for the non-profit, she says God took the wheel and things started falling into place.
The concept is simple. She explains, “You purchase a magnet for $5. There’s three colors: red, purple, blue.”
You place the magnet on your own car and look out for other cars that have a different colored magnet. If you happen to see one, you swap their magnet with yours and say a little prayer for that person. The point is to spread some love and show people that there are others looking out for them.
“The person who’s magnet you had swapped, when they come out of the store, they’ll see that they have a different colored magnet and they’ll know that a prayer was said for them," says Wurst. "Maybe that will get them to realize, and to feel that people care.”
In addition to spreading kindness, all of the proceeds are going to the Ronald McDonald House, an organization that Wurst says was a tremendous help to her family in the past.
She says, “It just feels like it’s coming full-circle. Ronald McDonald House helped us out in a very difficult time and now I can give back to the Ronald McDonald House and they can help provide that comfort and security for other families who are going through the exact same thing.”
If you’d like to be a part of The Prayer Wheel, check out their Facebook page where it tells you where you can get a magnet, and how to donate in other ways.