How residents of Delphos are beating that summer heat

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - There are approximately 70 days of summer vacation, and today has been the hottest one yet. Madison Kenjura was out and about checking out how people are beating the heat.
July 5th has been the hottest day in our area so far, and while I didn't prepare for the weather by wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt, I'm here at The Creamery in Delphos to ask people how they're spending their summer day.
"As long as it isn't too hot, the people will, you know, crowd in. I imagine they're resting right now after the Fourth of July, and we'll see an influx in the evening hours more so than right now. But, you know, they will probably come out and get their ice cream and treats," stated Dan Wanement, owner of The Creamery.
"I get in here really quick, and the help is always kind and friendly and serve me with a smile. This is one of my favorite places to come, especially on a hot summer day, to get a shake or an ice cream cone," said Benjamin Mohler, customer.
Besides enjoying a nice and cool ice cream cone, what better way to spend a hot summer day than chilling poolside here at the Delphos pool and splash pad?
Children and their guardians had a fun-filled afternoon socializing with friends. They enjoyed swimming, sliding down the slide, jumping off the diving board, and splashing around in the splash pad donated by the Kiwanis Club of Delphos in 2017. The city's pool was at its busiest of the year, as the temperature was a scorching 90 degrees.
And with so many days of summer vacation, the people of Delphos are finding a cool way to spend it.