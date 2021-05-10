How the unpredictable weather may be affecting farmers

Most spring seasons bring large amounts of rain that can prevent farmers from getting in the fields, but this year has brought unusually cold temperatures too.
One local farmer and an FFA Advisor at Tri Star Career Compact, Mike Seibert, says ground temperatures should be around 50 degrees to plant. The up and down temps lately haven't allowed soil to stay warm for long enough to achieve that. However, things are looking up and planting should be able to finish in time.
"As long as our weather pattern starts to warm up, and it looks like for the next 14 days we're supposed to have a minimal amount of rain and a little warmer temperatures. I think there's going to be a window that we can get in there," says Seibert. "You're going to see a lot of dust blowing before then, because you got to get the crop out before then. I mean there's a lot of risk and a lot of stress on farmers. So, if you haven't thanked a farmer lately, I'd suggest doing it."
Seibert says most crop insurance in Ohio allows until dates in June for farmers to receive full coverage on their planting.