How this 19-year-old dance coach is keeping the dancing spirit alive during the coronavirus pandemic

With everything going on today amidst the Coronavirus scares, this young choreographer is finding new ways to work around social distancing to keep her dance team on their feet.
The members in the Destructive Divas dance crew are lucky to have a coach like 19-year-old Dawnisha Fisher. When the government put a stop to any large gatherings because of the Coronavirus, she decided to break off her girls into small groups and keep the dancing spirit alive.
Rajanea White, one of the dancers in Destructive Divas says, “I just feel like that’s nice and it gives me something to do during this break and during everything that’s going on.”
Dawnisha has always wanted to start her own dance crew so in November of last year, she made it happen. The Destructive Divas were only able to perform twice in front of an audience before the shutdowns and would have performed another two times-- in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and in their own Easter Showcase.
Any other 19-year-old might have given up against all the odds, but Dawnisha was determined to find new ways to interact with her dancers, going further than just rehearsing with a couple of girls at a time.
“We have a group chat set up," says Dawnisha. "So I’ll talk to them in there and send videos and challenges for them to send back to me, so basically practicing over the internet.”
Dawnisha is always going above and beyond for her dance girls. She even designs and makes all of the dancer’s costumes for recitals, taking the big price tag off of joining a dance team. Girls aged 6-18 are welcome on the team and you can find out more on the Destructive Divas page on Facebook.