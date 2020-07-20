How to deal with acne that comes from wearing masks

While wearing masks can keep the spread of the coronavirus down, what goes on under that mask could be causing another issue.
Mask acne or "Maskne" has started to show its ugly head on the young and old alike. The acne stems from clogged pores underneath the mask and from the moisture from your mouth and nose being trapped by the mask. So how do you prevent it? Dermatologists say to remember to wash your face and to make sure you are putting on a clean mask when you head out.
“We recommend wearing a clean mass, so that's number one,” says Dr. Bryan Gray, Gray’s Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery. “A lot of us are reusing masks, which is great we want to try to conserve as best we can. But make sure if you're using a onetime face mask, we do recommend extending it, but not overdo it. Then if you have a washable one, those are the best ones, because you can just kind of launder them every few days and that can help.”
Dr. Gray says if you have a breakout, try some over-the-counter products to help clear it up. But if the problem continues to check with a dermatologist about the condition.