How to protect yourself from those pesky mosquitoes

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As temperatures rise this summer, so does the number of pesky mosquitoes!
Mosquito season runs from May to October and they will be more active in the early morning and late evening. It's best to avoid wooded areas during the day as they seek those locations to stay out of sunlight and you're less likely to get bit on a windy day as compared to a calm day. Repellents containing DEET offer the best protection against those itchy bites. Mosquitoes can live in just a quarter-inch of water and hatch in a week so despite the recent dry weather, it's best to watch for any standing water on your property this summer.
"A big way that you can stop it is just looking around the property and see if there's any areas where anything like toys, trash, ponds that are pretty stagnant without fish in it, or even untreated pools are different areas where mosquitoes love to go lay their eggs and thrive in our area," said Brandon Fischer, health commissioner at Allen County Public Health.
Fischer says samples tested so far have not shown any West Nile in our area, but those cases tend to show up later in the season.