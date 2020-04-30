How will Allen County be affected when coronavirus testing increases in May

Ohio is expected to be getting more coronavirus testing throughout the month of May, but how many will we see in Allen County?
Gov. Mike DeWine said the state will be able to test 22,000 people a day by the end of May. This is thanks to more reagent from Thermo Fisher and more swabs from Roe Dental Labs. Tami Gough of Allen County Public Health believes we may not see a big jump in testing here right away, but we will see a gradual increase throughout the month. She said a benefit will be rapid testing instead of waiting for results for days at a time. She doesn't believe just anyone will be able to walk up and get a test, though.
"I still think there's always going to have to be a medical professional or providers prescription, basically, for a test," said Gough, director of prevention and health promotion services for Allen County Public Health. "So you're going to have to have a reason besides just I want to know. Now the antibody testing will be a different story."
She said antibody testing may be more accessible down the road. That test tells you if you previously had the virus and carry antibodies from it.