How will King Charles shape the future of the British monarchy

Hardin County (WLIO) - Now that Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest, the future of the monarchy falls on the shoulders of King Charles. The late Queen cast a big shadow over future rulers, because of the legacy she left being on the throne. She was the figurehead of one of the leading western nations for over 70 years and now King Charles and Prince William will be figuring out the role of the British royalty in the future.

“There was a committee that was formed after the death of Princess Diana, to figure out what is their way forward to modernizing the monarchy,” says Dr. David Strittmatter, ONU Assistant Professor of History. “I think these conversations are very much being held in-house with King Charles III now and looking forward towards William perhaps in the next couple of decades.”

