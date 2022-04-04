Huffman and Cupp say they should not be held in contempt for redistricting maps

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman and Ohio Speaker Bob Cupp say they should not be held in contempt for the latest redistricting maps approved by the commission.
The League of Women Voters and other petitioners filed a motion with the Ohio Supreme Court saying that the Ohio Redistricting Commission members should be held in contempt because they didn't follow the court's orders for the fourth round of redistricting maps. Lawyers for Cupp and Huffman responded by saying they carried out each of the tasks directed to the commission by Ohio's highest court, including meeting daily, developing a map-drawing and mediation process, and approving maps that comply with the constitution before midnight on March 28th.
Cupp and Huffman's response says a failsafe was created on March 28th as the deadline approached because the independent map makers were not close to finalizing both the Senate and House maps and were still getting the amended information to the secretary of state's office before the deadline. The commission voted on the failsafe, which was made up of previously rejected maps. The two Democrats on the commission and Auditor Keith Faber voted against the fourth set of maps. Huffman and Cupp's response says that the commission's actions comply with the Ohio Supreme Court's orders
