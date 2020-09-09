Huffman joins other lawmakers in urging the Big Ten to restart football season

State lawmakers try to get Big Ten officials to bring back football this year.
State Senator Matt Huffman signed with ten other lawmakers, who represent the six states that make up the Big Ten, asking the conference play football this fall. The Big Ten chancellors and presidents voted 11 to 3 in favor of suspending the fall sports season because of COVID-19 concerns back on August 11th. In the letter, the lawmakers say they want the season reinstated to defend the students' long-term academic and career interest and prevent any large loss of revenue that could impact scholarships.
“When I watched Marshall play on the banks of the Ohio River this weekend in front of 12,000 people, we know that this can be done and can be done safely and we are trying to get some encouragement to these folks,” says State Senator Matt Huffman. “It’s not a football issue necessarily, this is an economic development issue. You got businesses that are going to be closed down in places like Columbus, Bloomington, and Iowa City all of these places that people are suffering economically.”
Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine said he talked to Ohio State's athletic director about possibly coming back this year.
“He told me that it’s still in play, still very much a possibility,” says Gov. DeWine. “But as you know, it’s not any secret, Dr. (Kristina) Johnson’s position, Ohio State’s position was to play. I concur in that.”
Besides Huffman, lawmakers from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin signed the letter.