Human Resources Committee discusses pay increase for Deputy Fire Chief

The Human Resources Committee met Monday evening to discuss the pay of the deputy fire chief.
Fire Chief Andy Heffner has expressed that recruiting for the deputy fire chief has become tough, as the battalion chiefs who are next in line make more money than the deputy chief because of earning overtime. The committee met tonight to discuss increasing the position's pay to make it more equitable to the difference between the pay of the police chief and major position. Currently, the difference between the police chief and major is 8%, while the difference between fire chief and deputy chief is around 16%, which the committee would like to cut down to 8%.
Tony Wilkerson, 2nd Ward Lima City Councilman said, “Well the problem is 1, is the people who are working and feeling that ‘hey look we are not where our equals are getting paid.’ Two, that if those positions get vacant, the people who are under them with their overtime wages and everything else, there is no incentive for them to bid or apply for the next position which is deputy chief.”
The mayor's staff will present those numbers and the council will review them before voting on it.