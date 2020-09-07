Hume celebrates community member's milestone birthday

The community of Hume celebrated a major milestone for one of their citizens Monday evening.
Rosemary Craig turned 100 years old this year, and Hume decided to go all out for her birthday. She was treated to a parade through Hume with a masked meet and greet afterward. Rosemary is a long-time resident of Hume, living there for about 80 years, and was once the president of the "Hume Ladies Aid" and a presiding judge. During the parade, Rosemary was also given a special commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives. She says the parade was a complete surprise.
"I knew that some of the neighbors and so forth would probably stop in but that was it," said Rosemary Craig. "I tell you I have a lot to be thankful for."
The festivities to celebrate Rosemary's 100 years will continue throughout the rest of this week.