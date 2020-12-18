Hundreds of families assisted by community donations through the Lima Salvation Army

Hundreds of families will see a brighter Christmas thanks to the generosity of others.
Nearly 650 families picking up their Christmas assistance at the Lima Salvation Army. Bags of toys, wrapping paper, and even facemasks were being given to those who signed up. Salvation Army officials say their numbers were slightly up with all people have been through this year due to COVID-19.
Major Deb Stacy explains, “But it seems like the numbers are up a little bit this year. I think because of COVID, because of people being laid off more. The need is just great. We want to thank the Lima community because they are supportive, they are giving and as you can tell with the little bit of bags still waiting to be picked up we were able to supply every child on our list with something.”
Stacy says they don’t have much left but if you are in need of something to go under the tree they may be able to help.