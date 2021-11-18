Hundreds of Families blessed today at Bradfield Community Center Winter Distribution of 3-Part Blessing

Thursday was a blessing for more than 400 families in the Lima area.

The Bradfield Community Center held their annual 3-Part Blessing as the number of families in need has grown during the pandemic. The families received winter clothing, shoes, a box of groceries and a hot meal. Organizers say it’s a group effort to provide for these families needing assistance.

Tesha Banks is the program Coordinator at Bradfield Community Center and she had this to add, “Anybody that wants to help volunteer we say please come about because as you can see it takes a village to get this day done.”

This is the 4th year for the 3-Part Blessing.

