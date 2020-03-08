Hundreds of hikers participate in Spring Forward 5K

Our clocks may have gone back an hour, but many people were springing forward Sunday for an annual 5K in St. Marys. More than 100 people participated in the Spring Forward 5k along the Miami and Erie Canal Towpath Trail.
This year's participation doubled from last year. Throughout the three-plus mile hike people enjoyed the warmer weather and the surrounding area. This event is a part of the annual Cabin Fever Hike series held by the heritage trails park district. This year they have partnered with Grand Lake Health System's Road for its Fitness Challenge. But the park commissioner says this isn't the only benefit of this hike.
“The great part about this is you’re getting out into nature and along the towpath, the redwing blackbirds are singing, the turkey vultures are flying around,” said Matt Teeters, the park district commissioner. “The spring is back and it’s a great time to come out and be a part of the park districts here.”
The next hike will be at the same location on April 19.