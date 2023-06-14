Hundreds of local residents have started the journey to home ownership thanks to NACA events

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of Lima residents are becoming excited about the opportunity to own their own homes.
Since two open houses with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, better known as "NACA", several hundred people have started the process to qualify for a mortgage through the non-profit. Once you fill out the needed paperwork the process moves quickly.
"Once they reviewed all my documents they gave me an action plan on what I had to complete. Savings that I had to build up for the home inspection and necessity stuff up to closing for a home. And I got that completed, so I qualified in June," said Karen Anderson, Lima resident.
"Over 300 people that are in the process, that is exciting. But I also want to make sure that I encourage those folks to finish the process so that you can get to the end. Which is seeing yourself, seeing your families in a home that you can afford and in a neighborhood that you like and just have a new home," stated Carmillia Zion, Lima's deputy director of Housing & Neighborhoods.
