Hundreds Tee it Up for Cancer to Raise Funds

It was a day of remembrance and celebration as hundreds came out to support the American Cancer Society.
The golf outing is a tradition for the Society in Lima Allen County. The event includes golf, food, and an auction to raise money to help fund the fight against cancer. Cancer has touched the lives of most of those participating and each year they choose a person to honor that has lost their battle with cancer.
Event Chair Andy Farley explains, “We do have winners but it’s all about having fun celebrating those we love that have battled with cancer and raising funds for the cancer society. Cancer didn’t take a year off just because of COVID so we didn’t take a year off.”
And this year's honoree was Vince Koza. His wife, Holly, and their daughters, Brittany and Sarah, were on hand at today's (Mondays) event.