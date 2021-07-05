Husted talks about priorities in the new Ohio budget

The Ohio legislature has done their part, now Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted tells us the work is just beginning for him and Governor Mike DeWine to implement everything that is in the state's 74 billion dollar budget.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the two-year budget funds their priorities, which include children, education, infrastructure, and law enforcement.
"On top of that, there is $1.6 billion dollars in tax cuts for the people of Ohio. Every single Ohioan gets a tax cut and we are excited about this balanced approach we are taking for Ohio," says Husted. "As a result of that, I believe the next two years we have built the foundation for a very prosperous recovery post-pandemic."
One thing that was evident during the pandemic was the lack of broadband access to some rural parts of the state. Ohio will invest $250 million to make improvements for this area.
"Which is really, frankly, is just a down payment on the size of the problem. Because we have about a million people in Ohio that does not have access to broadband. Which means they cannot participate in modern economy, healthcare, or education system."
The budget also invests millions into technical training to get people the skills they need to fill the thousands of jobs available in Ohio right now.
"As I always say, you can't create a job until you have someone willing to take a job. An employer cannot create a job until they have someone with the right kinds of skills to hire. This is what businesses tell us they need. We responded. We are investing in people, education, and the workforce of the future. If we are going to have businesses expand, or we are going to recruit businesses to Ohio, we have to deliver on the talent proposition, and everybody wins when you do that."
Husted says there is also half a billion dollars that will be used to clean up old industrial sites, to turn them into new businesses sites, housing sites, or parks.