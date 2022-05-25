Husted tours Tri-Star Career Compact and connects with students entering workforce

Ohio's Lieutenant Governor appeared in Celina to see firsthand the type of workforce development being offered in the area.
Jon Husted toured Tri Star Career Compact and spoke with teachers, administrators, students, and local business owners to see how the technical district of Tri Star is helping students prepare to enter the workforce. Husted says that Ohio is primed to be the perfect location for these students to start their career.
The Lt. Governor also said that the students are getting an important factor when it comes to their training.
"Real world experience. Real world preparation," said Husted. "The beneficiary of that is the students because when they come here they are earning skills that are valued in the workplace. Which is going to mean access to jobs, access to job security and higher pay, and that's what you are seeing here. There is no one right way to do it. Some of the kids here are going to leave school and go directly to work, some are going to go to work and college, some are going to college. There are a variety of different ways you can do it."
Husted also spoke on the growing jobs industry in Ohio and hopes that these students choose to showcase their skills inside the state.
