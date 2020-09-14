HVAC dealers encourage residents to check furnaces

With fall just a week away, HVAC professionals say homeowners should check their furnaces as temperatures start to dip overnight.
You don’t want to be caught with a furnace problem when your house gets a chill. They say just turn it on and make sure it’s working and most importantly change your filter to improve the performance of your furnace.
Bob Hare, President of Quality Mechanical Services explains, “And always, the most simple thing and one that most often gets forgotten is getting that filter changed. Make sure you have a good clean filter in there for it. That will extend the life of your furnace as well as keep it more efficient.”
Temperatures are expected to get into the low 40s this week.