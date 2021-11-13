HYHO Club recognizes seven "Hidden Figures in Lima"

A local organization shine the spotlight on some of Lima’s up and coming “Hidden Figures.” This is the HYHO Club of Lima 3rd Hidden Figures of Lima Luncheon. HYHO stands for “Help Yourself, Help Others” and they promote higher education in young women. Because of the pandemic they couldn’t hold the event in 2020, so this year they recognized seven women who have gone over and above the call of duty to create a positive environment to help the community.
“That was one of the reasons why we chose “Hidden Figures” because we recognize there are so many young people that are doing tremendous things in the city that no one knows about,” says Shirel Youngblood the Pres., HYHO Club of Club. “So, we thought it might be an opportunity to encourage them, as well as, encourage other they see there is a possibilities in a small town to be great.”
“Normally we would honor these seasoned people but this year we decided to honor our millennials because the millennials are our future and we wanted to let them know that we support them that we appreciate them and that we’re here them for them so we might let them know that we see them,” says Linda Washington the Organizer, Hidden Figures in Lima Luncheon
This year’s Hidden Figures in Lima honorees are:
Angle Cowan, CTAG Linkage Coordinator-Lima City Schools, Mercy Health-summer youth program
Courtney Owens, Poet - Ford Motor Co.
Dyesha Darby, Admissions Counselor – Ohio Northern University
Tequeitta Sanders, Nurse and Business owner
Amari Russell, Rising Star recipient, Student OSU and Poet
JaMesha Williamson, Attorney Advisor for Social Security Admin.
Sharetta Smith, Chief of Staff and Mayor Elect for the City of Lima
The proceeds from today’s event will benefit the HYHO scholarship fund.