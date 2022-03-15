Illusionist known for inspiring others coming to St. Marys for fundraiser

A Delphos native will be bringing his magic stage show to St. Marys to help raise money for some summer events.
For over 20 years, Krendl has been traveling the world performing as part of a magic show. Now he will be in St. Marys on March 27th, to debut the touring show locally for a fundraiser for the St. Marys Area Resource Team or SMART. The St. Marys organization is looking to raise money to put on some downtown events. Krendl says the evening will be filled with fun for the whole family, filled with group magic, audience participation, and a good message.
“The show is called The Magic of One. And so there is always a message or a motivational component that is behind our shows. That will be coming out, it is basically about when you get rid of fear and ego all you are left with is the truth,” says Krendl, Magician/Illusionist. “And then so the routines are based in that kind of genres, so to speak. We use some of these metaphors to get this point across we are projecting.”
Krendl will be performing at the St. Marys High School auditorium on March 27th at 7 pm. There is a pasta dinner beforehand that starts at 5:30. Tickets for the show range from 25 to 35 dollars per person. For more information about how to be part of this magical night, check out The Magic of One Facebook Event Page or event page on Ticket Tailor.
