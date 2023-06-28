Imaginature Playgroup lets children engage with and learn about nature

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Children joined a local naturalist at the Hermon Woodlands to explore the Imaginature playscape today.
The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District held its monthly summer Imaginature playgroup on Wednesday. This event allowed children and parents to engage with nature and learn about the surrounding ecosystems by playing outside. Prior to today's playtime, the children were educated on the characteristics of snakes and were even given a chance to interact with one.
"We start the program with I just call it a little mini-presentation. I typically bring a live animal to show the kids and talk just briefly about it. They usually get a chance to touch it, and then we go out to the playscape and play. I also bring out nets so we can get actually physically into the creek and see what we can catch with the pond nets," explained Beth Theisen, naturalist.
The Imaginature Playgroup is scheduled to have its next meeting on July 26th at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Hermon Woodlands Metro Park.