Immaculate Conception Perish Fall Festival

The Immaculate Conception Parish Fall Festival is back with a huge turnout.
The Ottoville church holds this festival every year as one of their biggest fundraisers, and the community came out in droves to support. With games around every corner of the church and enough food to feed an army, there was a whole day's worth of fun events planned.
There was bingo, horse racing, cornhole, and so much more, the whole family could enjoy a day at the festival. Organizers of the event say it’s thanks to the whole community that the fall fest was a hit.
Julie Brickner, volunteer co-chair for Immaculate Conception Fall Fest says, “It’s wonderful. We were a little disappointed last year when we couldn’t do it in person, but this year just seeing so many people and all the volunteers that step up behind the scenes, they started on Thursday already preparing for today, all the food and everything. So from the volunteers, to the community, to the folks from other communities that come out to join us, it’s very exciting.”
Money raised from this event will go toward things like religious education, maintaining the parish hall, and other events like this.