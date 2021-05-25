Impact of George Floyd's death still felt across Ohio

May 25th marks the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.
The impact of his death can still be felt across the state of Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is currently pushing forward a bill that would introduce changes to police organizations.
“George Floyd’s death laid bare the deepest divisions in our country,” says Gov. DeWine, back on April 21st, 2021. “Our goal, my goal, all of our goal should be to work every single day to bring us together as a people, to bring us together as a country.”
The bill would push for body cameras as well as other types of reform. DeWine states that he is optimistic that the piece of legislation will pass.
In Lima, Police Chief Kevin Martin says that the department will continue to work on programs that have been in place since early last year.
One of those programs, for example, is training on de-escalation. Training is also being provided to officers on how to treat different types of situations, such as dealing with a mental health response.
Chief Martin also says that they will focus on making sure that every officer is held accountable for any negative interactions with citizens.