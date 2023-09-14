Importance of keeping your brain active after retirement

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - While retirement is a time to kick back and relax, it's important to find activities to keep your mind sharp.
Neuro-psychologists say finding ways to keep your brain active in your golden years may help prevent memory issues down the road. While picking an activity that's enjoyable is key, it must also challenge you. Learning a new skill, reading a book, and doing a puzzle are just some examples of how you can engage your brain. Doctors say the goal should be to do an activity like this every day. Finding ways to stay social is also crucial when it comes to long-term brain health.
"So, most of us make friends at work, or at least have acquaintances at work that we enjoy seeing and chatting with. And if you retire and don't have that network outside of work, you might find yourself feeling isolated or lonely. And both isolation and loneliness are not great for our brain. In fact, they're risk factors for dementia. So, when you retire, it's important to keep up a social network," said Dr. Jessica Caldwell, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Caldwell adds regular exercise and eating a healthy diet are other ways to maintain brain health as you age.