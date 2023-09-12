Important reminders for voters at we approach November general election

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - We are two months away from when Ohio voters will have to decide on two issues that could make changes to the state constitution.
The general election will be on November 7th. The first issue that voters will decide on deals with reproductive rights and if approved it would give people the right to make and carry out their own reproductive decisions, including abortions, contraception, and fertility treatments. The second deals with the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults and sets up a program on how to sell and tax the sale of marijuana. Plus, how much marijuana a person can have and how many plants a household can grow.
Here are some important dates to remember: October 10th is the final day that people can register to vote or update their voter information. Early and absentee voting begins on October 11th. November 6th is the date that absentee ballots must be postmarked to be counted in the general election.