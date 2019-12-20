Press Release from Husky Lima Refinery: Beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through the weekend, residents may notice increased flaring or hear additional noise as the Husky Lima Refinery advances the final stages of startup and resuming normal operations following a major turnaround. The work is part of the Crude Oil Flexibility Project, which allows the refinery to process 40,000 bbls/day of heavy crude, an increase from the current 10,000 bbls/day.
