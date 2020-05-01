Independence Elementary faculty show students how much they are missed with parade

After being apart for almost seven weeks, the students of Independence Elementary were finally able to see their teachers.
The faculty of Independence Elementary lined up their vehicles and were escorted through the streets of Lima to wave to their students on Friday afternoon. Both students and teachers alike created signs to show how much they miss and appreciate each other. One teacher said everyone has been doing a good job connecting with their students online, but they wanted a chance to see their smiling faces in person.
"It’s been a long time since we’ve seen our students. I’m proud of them for working hard and the things that they’re doing. And we miss them and that we love them, and we care a lot about them," Elaina Frye, an Intervention Specialist for 3rd and 4th graders explains. She continues, "And we want them to keep working hard and doing what they’re supposed to. Listen to their parents, and keep reading, is the big thing to keep doing.”
The parade had a great turnout on both sides, and they say it was a great way to close out the school year.