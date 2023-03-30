Independence Elementary students take on the teachers in their own version of "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?"

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local elementary students find out they're not just smarter than a fifth grader but their teachers too.

This week is Public Schools Week, and the faculty at Lima City's Independence Elementary School spent their Thursday afternoon celebrating with students by playing a "Jeopardy" version of "Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?". Categories included, What is it? Sing the next line, school trivial, physical challenges, and the students' favorite...Fortnite dance-off.

"We really wanted the students to come together and be able to interact with us. We're always in the classroom working through academics. So, it is important for us to come together just to kind of socialize with them," commented Kelli Lee, Independence Elementary School principal.

The school's third and fourth-grade classes beat their teachers by a score of 3600 to 2600, winning a trophy that will be displayed in the school's trophy case.

