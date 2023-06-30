Indian Lake aquatic vegetation update

INDIAN LAKE, OH (WLIO) - As the 4th of July holiday arrives, it appears solid progress has been made dealing with Indian Lake's aquatic weed problem.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has used a combination of chemical treatments and eight weed-harvesting watercraft to tackle this season’s weed growth. There is also dredging going on in the Blackhawk and O'Connor's Point areas of Indian Lake.
The most recent update from the Department of Natural Resources, on June 21st, says the worst of the invasive weed species, the Eurasian Watermilfoil, has died off or is dying off. The aquatic weed was targeted with chemical treatment as soon as the weather allowed. The report says the overall health of the lake is also being monitored, to help ensure a balance between removing invasive weeds and keeping those native to the lake's waters. They’re also watching oxygen levels in the water.