Indian Lake Chamber talks about new businesses during Legislative Day

HUNTSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosting their annual Legislative Day Friday. Chamber members hearing from local and state officials on plans to deal with the aquatic vegetation problem at the lake, as well as other projects underway locally. Chamber officials say the state has done the needed research and a plan is in place to keep the lake open for fishing, boating and visiting new and long-standing local businesses.
“We have the new Indian Lake Brewing, which is fantastic,” says Amber Fagan, the President of the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce. “We just did a video there last night, if you check out the Indian Lake Chamber Facebook page. There is lots of information on that page. The new root beer stand just opened up, that is a historic landmark here in our community which is cool. The new Buckeye Pizza is opening here, suppose to be sometime in March.”
Fagan says after many years without a hotel at Indian Lake, they expect to break ground for a new hotel in Russells Point this spring. The annual Indian Lake Boat Show is coming up the first weekend in March.
I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.