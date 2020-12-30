Two Logan County kids get a late Christmas present that will help with their development. The Chippewa Park Neighborhood Watch Group was able to purchase two Amtrykes by raising money through fundraisers. The group has always been generous by supporting various national charities, but Karen Park and her late husband Brian decided to focus on the needs closer to home.
“It was our desire to bring it more local and support our community and support Chippewa, the subdivision that we live in here on the north side of Indian Lake,” says Karen Park of the Chippewa Park Neighborhood Watch Group. “We decided that we wanted to do something for local and do things like that that are our friends and our neighbors.”
The special tricycles are designed for children with physical limitations and helps them improve motor skills, strength, and self-esteem.
“Instead of me carrying her in the park or like a big stroller she will be able to participate with the rest of her siblings when we go down to the park this summer,” says Kate Furr, mother of Maelee an Amtryke recipient. “Which will be really neat.”
The neighborhood group hopes to make their program bigger to help more kids in the future.