September 6, 2023 Press Released from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Piqua – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a motor vehicle pursuit that began on IR-75 northbound, milepost 81, in Springcreek Township, Miami County.
At approximately 10:06 p.m. on September 6, 2023, Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post attempted to stop a blue 2005 Toyota Camry for swerving outside of its marked lanes. The driver failed to stop for emergency lights and sirens and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit continued into Shelby County where a tire deflation device was successfully deployed by the Sidney Police Department, deflating one of the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle came to a stop near milepost 93. After a 43-minute standoff, the driver was taken into custody.
The driver was identified as Jeffrey Hays, age 57, from Bloomington, Indiana. During the incident, both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shutdown. Mr. Hays was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He is facing charges including Fleeing and Eluding, Obstructing Official Business, and Driving in Marked Lanes.