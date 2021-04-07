Indiana man facing sexual conduct charge sentenced in Allen County

An Indiana man has received his sentencing in Allen County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.
Douglas Obendorf is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor. He previously entered a plea of guilty to Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree.
Obendorf previously faced an additional charge of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, but the charge was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.
Back in December of 2020, a judge ordered the Indiana man to take a competency exam from the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital. The report states that Obendorf has a mental illness but is capable of understanding his case.
Obendorf was sentenced to five years of community control. He will also register as a Tier 2 Sex Offender. The judge also ordered that Obendorf have no contact with the victim and their family, and must no have unsupervised contact with a person under the age of 18.