Indiana man who led authorities on pursuit in Allen and Auglaize Counties sentenced to prison

A Fort Wayne, Indiana man has received his sentencing in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court.
Benjamin T. Wiedenhoeft, 30 years old, was charged with one count of Flee and Elude, a third-degree felony, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth-degree felony.
Wiedenhoeft was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. The Fort Wayne man received thirty-six months to the first count, and eighteen months to the second count.
The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,979 for the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. The restitution was requested after Wiedenhoeft drove through the fairgrounds during the pursuit. Other restitution requests were also filed.
The pursuit back on March 23rd went through different areas of Auglaize County, where several properties were damaged by the suspect vehicle, and further damage caused to highway fences, winter wheat, and some minor damage to Sheriff cruisers.
During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle, Wiedenhoeft, called 911 to inform officers that he had a firearm. The sheriff's office states that he was threatening to shoot police and the other occupant of the vehicle if the police did not back off.
Stop sticks were deployed by multiple agencies during the pursuit at multiple locations.
The pursuit came to an end in a field behind the General Aluminum Factory in Wapakoneta. Wiedenhoeft then exited his vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance before he was located and placed into custody.
The female passenger of the stolen vehicle also fled on foot but was later detained. She was released from custody later on.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office, Wapakoneta Police Department, Waynesfield Police Department, Cridersville Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Wapakoneta Fire and EMS all assisted during the pursuit.