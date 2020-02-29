Indoor golf outing benefits Civic Center Foundation

Some local golfers breaking out the clubs to help raise money to bring more performing arts to our area. This is the first-ever Veterans Memorial Civic Center Foundation Indoor Golf Outing at Swing Rite Golf Center. 12 teams got the chance to try their luck at the famed Pebble Beach Golf Course on three indoor simulators. Besides playing some golf, people had the chance to take part in a raffle and silent auction and the money raised from the outing will be used to bring a variety of acts to Lima.
“So all of those shows that you are seeing throughout the year, whether if it’s Broadway, Rock, Comedy, Christian, all of those different diverse shows that we are trying to bring throughout the year, those are being brought in by our foundation,” says Abe Ambroza, CEO of the Veterans Memorial Civic Center. “Fundraisers like this help us be able to keep that full season, something that we are able to do. We are bringing 15 to 20 shows a year right now, and we are able to do that by small fundraisers like this and some big fundraisers we do on occasion”
Ambroza adds this event was such a success, that they will be bringing it back next year.