Inductees named to Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame

Five have been chosen to be honored for their contribution to the success of agribusiness in Allen County.
The Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s Agribusiness committee has announced the 9th class to inducted into the Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame. Those being honored are Jay Begg, Jerry Brooks, Clyde Ditto, Gene McCluer, and Kewpee Hamburgers – Harry, Myrna, and Scott Schutt. These individuals have been selected to recognize their dedication to their community and their contributions to their professions which have influenced the success of agriculture in Allen County. The Inductions will be held Thursday, July 15th with tickets on sale now.