Inmate contracts first positive COVID-19 case in Allen County Jail

The coronavirus had stayed out of the Allen County Jail up to this point, but the Allen County Sheriff's Office says they have their first positive case.
An inmate tested positive for the virus last week. The protocols established had the inmate placed in isolation in the infirmary unit. A sheriff's office representative says while there, that inmate is still having his necessities met.
The inmate has been in jail for some time and was not new to the building. New inmates are being housed in newcomer units for a 14 day period. As of Tuesday morning, there are no other positive cases.
"We do have pending tests," said Lt. Andre McConnahea. "They have test inmates routinely any time they've showed symptoms. Luckily, again up until this one inmate, everything has came back negative. We are working, sheriff has worked with the judges to try to bring the inmate count back down."
At the beginning of the pandemic, over 100 non-violent inmates were released to bring the total down to around 100. It's now back up to about 180 inmates.