Instructor at Apollo Career Center receives Fire Service Instructor of the Year award

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - An instructor from the Apollo Career Center wins an award from the Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame.
Ralph Long, Sr. has been chosen by the State of Ohio to receive the award for Fire Service Instructor of the Year. He began his teaching career almost 50 years ago and has helped trained many firefighters throughout Allen County. Long's passion for fire safety and teaching young people led him to help build Apollo's fire training program into the course it is today.
"When we started teaching in 1974, we didn't have the facility we have here now. We had to do this on our own, make our own slides up, we had no criteria to teach off of. So, we had to do this on our own. The best thing about the whole deal is I've never had a student get hurt in training, and that's awesome because safety is number one," stated Ralph Long Sr., Ohio Fire Service Instructor of the Year.
Long says it was not all him but it's the guys who helped him and went on to give a special thanks to Jim Micheals, Denny Cummings, and all the local fire chiefs for their support throughout his career.