International Tank Services is Now Truly International

A Lima-based company hitting a milestone as their business is now global.
Lima International Tank Services loaded its first truckload of fabricated steel and tank parts that are heading to Canada. After 43 years in business, the company has finally got their feet wet in the global marketplace. The 4 above-ground storage tanks will be constructed in Ontario with a capacity to store 6-million gallons of oil.
ITS President Butch Kirk explains, “So what we’re actually doing is joint venturing with a tank erection company from Canada and we’re partnering with them. They will be building the tanks and we will be on-site with boots on the ground supervising the job with an engineer.”
Kirks says they are exporting tanks to Canada that will help import oil to the United States.