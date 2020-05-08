Internet trend "wine fairies" have come to Lima

A new internet trend has fairies flying all over the area to deliver surprises to other women.
Wine fairies are not mythical creatures, myths, or legends. They are our neighbors and friends trying to spread some happiness during an uncertain time. Wine fairies receive an address on their Facebook group to deliver a surprise to, and they set out to “wine” that person, either anonymously or as their friend.
At a time where many are stuck in their homes, and even some with kids to take care of 24/7, the wine is greatly appreciated by the women getting wined.
Jordan Greene, who was visited by a wine fairy says, “Right now, definitely. We might drink the bottle now even though it’s early, maybe. Definitely a nice Mother's Day gift too, bringing some joy over here.”
The wine fairies' main goal is to spread positivity through hard times and their way of doing so is gifting other women wine. The process is: Join a wine fairy Facebook group, let a fairy know your address, and wait patiently for your surprise. It started as just two women expecting to reach a few of their close friends, but the trend has caught on.
Crystal Gorman, a wine fairy who started it in Lima says, “It started with me and Amber, two people, and it ended up being a phenomenal group for women. Everybody wants to wine everybody, it’s all about giving back."
Receiving free wine and other goodies on your doorstep seems like a great deal, but that’s not all these women are hoping for when they join a wine fairy page.
“Everybody’s participating," says Gorman. "There’s not anybody that has not participated. I mean, you have people on there 'wining' 20 people at a time, there’s a lady going out this weekend and 'wining' 70 people for Mothers Day.”
One of the people who got "wined" by Gorman even gifted her back with a custom made candle.
While wine fairies seem to be popping up all over Lima, some liquor stores can’t keep wine on the shelves. Gorman says to keep small businesses in mind when you are shopping for wine, as many restaurants now offer their bottled wine to-go. To become a wine fairy or to try to get a visit from a fairy, join a Wine Fairy Facebook group in your area.