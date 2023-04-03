Road Work Generic

Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: LIMA, Ohio (Monday, April 3, 2023) The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Allen County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

I-75 web 

Interstate 75

Interstate 75, between State Route 81 and Fourth Street in the city of Lima, will have a rolling lane closure on Monday, April 10, for a warranty pavement review. Beginning at 8 a.m. with the southbound lanes, then turning around and completing the northbound lanes by approximately 2 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the rain date is Thursday, April 13.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.