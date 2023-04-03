Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: LIMA, Ohio (Monday, April 3, 2023) The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Allen County. All outlined work is weather permitting.
Interstate 75
Interstate 75, between State Route 81 and Fourth Street in the city of Lima, will have a rolling lane closure on Monday, April 10, for a warranty pavement review. Beginning at 8 a.m. with the southbound lanes, then turning around and completing the northbound lanes by approximately 2 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the rain date is Thursday, April 13.