Introducing the three finalists for the Chamber's "Young Leader of the Year" Award

It takes a special person to stand up and be a leader, and the three women who are finalists for the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce “Young Leader of the Year Award” have shown they have what it takes to make others and their community better.
What is your definition of a leader?
“Well my definition of a leader is someone that can empower other people to become leaders,” says Autumn Swanson, Neighborhood Specialist for the City of Lima. “A leader is not someone who necessarily who leads people, it’s a person who helps to create, what’s inside someone else, to come out and make them a better leader.”
“I think a big part of being a leader is just showing up,” says Tova Brunk, Career Consultant for OhioMeansJobs Allen County. “Somebody who comes in, who is diligent with their work, each and every day, someone that has the ability to motivate those around them. Also something a part of that is servant leadership. Somebody who is just able to take that place of humility, still ask questions, but still, be able to motivate those positively around them.”
“A leader is somebody who can inspire people and they go out of their way to give people opportunities to thrive and be successful,” says Crystal Miller, a music teacher for Lima City Schools. “And make them want to be the best they can be.”
How do you inspire others to be leaders?
“I have a lot of enthusiasm for what I do, I love teaching music, I love helping others,” answers Miller. “With that enthusiasm, my students feed off of that and they want to do better, they want to help people in the community, they want to have awesome performances. So, I think it's just enthusiasm.”
“I think a lot of inspiring others to be leaders is showing them your passion, I guess,” says Brunk. “Showing them that you're passionate about what you're doing. That you're excited and that you see potential in what you're doing. I think that definitely, it's all about attitude. Showing others again you showing up and taking that initiative is a huge thing to show others that they can kind of follow that. And just helping others see what your attitude and what that initiative can do, I think is a huge thing. It makes them want to follow in that direction just as much.
“One of the biggest things that I do is encourage,” answers Swanson. "You know people have ideas, people have thoughts, they have will power within them. If they really wanna get out and sometimes they just don't know how to go about it or are too nervous to try. So, I just encourage people to go out and try, just try it. Try and see what happens, don't give up on your dreams go out and try it, don't be nervous. You know people feel like they’re leader, but you never know until you go out and try.”