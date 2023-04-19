Investigation into potential distribution of narcotics in Antwerp ends with two in custody

Press Release from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office: On April 17, 2023, the Multi-area Narcotics Task force, with assistance from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 4301 Road 230, Antwerp, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the the arrest of 61 year-old Jimmie Keeler and 33 year-old Robert Philpot III.
Seized during the search warrant was suspected Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia along with a large amount of US currency. A follow up investigation occurred in the seizure of approximately 480 grams of suspected Methamphetamine.
Mr. Keeler and Mr. Philpot III were both incarcerated at the Paulding County Jail and are waiting on their initial appearance for felony one and two charges involved in the search warrant. Felony charges will be handled by Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard.
As always, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office asks citizens with information about drug trafficking, or other criminal activity in Paulding County to contact us by phone, the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force website www.manunitohio.org, or at your local Sheriff’s Office or city Police Department in person. Anonymity will be given to all tips we receive. The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force covers Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties.