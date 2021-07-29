An investigation is currently underway by the Allen County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies received an alert at approximately 6:11 A.M. Thursday of a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound at the Hampton Inn located on Roschman Avenue in Lima.
The victim, identified as 15-year-old Jykese Cartwright of Columbus, Ohio was located in a rented room of the inn on the bathroom floor with a single gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were then initiated by EMS but were unsuccessful. The juvenile was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Two other juveniles were found in the room and were detained by deputies. No suspect has been charged in the case.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office states that Cartwright was staying with family in the Lima area during the summer school break.
No further information on the investigation is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corey Hanjora at the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 419-227-3535 or send an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).