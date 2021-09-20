Investigators and police looking for tips about Waynesfield arson fire

The Ohio State Fire Marshal and the Waynesfield Police Department are looking for information about an arson fire.
The fire happened the afternoon of Labor Day at 300 W. Wapakoneta Street in the village. The fire severely damaged the home, the investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.
The fire marshal's office and the Waynesfield Police Department are looking for any tips that could lead them to the person or people responsible for the fire. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. The State Fire Marshal's tip line is 1-800-589-2728 and the Waynesfield Police Department 419-568-9080.
Media release from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office: Investigators Seek Tips in Auglaize County Arson
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a home in Waynesfield.
The Wayne Township Fire & Rescue Department was dispatched to 300 West Wapakoneta Street at 2:11 p.m. on September 6 for a report of a house fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters found an active fire at the residential structure. FEIB investigators, along with assistance from the Waynesfield Police Department, determined the fire was intentionally set.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Waynesfield Police Department. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or Waynesfield Police Department at 419-568-9080.